Is ‘The Raja Saab’ teaser dropping soon? Director Maruthi hints

Hyderabad: Good news for Prabhas fans! His next movie, The Raja Saab, is finally getting an exciting update soon. This film is a mix of romance, horror, and comedy, and it’s directed by Maruthi.

The movie was supposed to come out on April 10, 2025, but it got delayed because the team needed more time for special effects. Fans have been waiting for a long time without any updates. But now, director Maruthi shared a photo on social media that has everyone talking.

He posted a picture of an auto with a poster of Prabhas and wrote, “HIGH ALERT…!! HEAT WAVES gonna rise even higher from mid-May!” This message hints that the teaser might be released in mid-May.

HEAT WAVES gonna rise even higher from mid May! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EdEdtMCq6E — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 23, 2025

A Strong Team Behind the Movie

The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan, who is acting in a Telugu movie for the first time. Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar also play important roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibotla helping in production.

The music is being composed by SS Thaman, and the camera work is done by Karthik Palani. The editor of the film is Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.