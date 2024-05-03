Is there an EC in India? KTR asks amid Modi’s ‘jihadi’ vote bank remarks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned if there is an Election Commission (EC) in India, as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the “Congress wants to change the constitution, snatch Dalit and OBC quotas, provide reservation to ‘jihadi’ vote bank.”

“Is there a @ECISVEEP in India? Is the PM above the Law of the Land? Is this how Free and Fair elections are supposed to be conducted?” he said in a post on X.

Also Read BJP video calling Muslims ‘invaders’, seeking vote for Modi taken down

Is there a @ECISVEEP in India?



Is the PM above Law of the Land? Is this how Free and Fair elections are supposed to be conducted? https://t.co/Z6oW0T305J — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 3, 2024

PM Narendra Modi has repeatedly made controversial remarks about Muslims during his election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a rally in Rajasthan, Modi referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who would seize the country’s wealth if the opposition Indian National Congress (INC) party came to power.

Modi claimed that the INC manifesto talked about redistributing wealth to Muslims, and warned women that the INC would take their gold and give it to Muslims.

These statements play on the Hindu nationalist myth that Muslims are overtaking the Hindu population by having more children.

he INC condemned Modi’s remarks as “hate speech” and filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the comments violated election rules prohibiting candidates from inciting religious tensions.

Critics argue that Modi’s shift towards more direct anti-Muslim rhetoric is a tactic to energize his party’s hardline Hindu base after low voter turnout in some areas

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned Modi’s “defamatory and communal remarks” and called for the ECI to take strong action.

However, the ECI has remained silent on the issue, raising concerns about its impartial functioning.

The Election Commission of India (EC) issued notices to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding complaints of violating the model code of conduct during his election campaign speeches.

The EC sent notices to the BJP and Congress chiefs, J P Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, seeking responses to alleged violations made by Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

The complaints against Modi included accusations of hate speech and inciting religious tensions by referring to Muslims as “infiltrators” and making divisive remarks about wealth redistribution to them.