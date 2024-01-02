Is there tsunami threat to India? Know what ITEWC in Hyderabad says

Hyderabad: Following the powerful earthquakes in Japan that triggered waves as high as 5 meters, concerns arise regarding whether the ocean disturbances pose a tsunami threat to India. The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), located in Hyderabad, issued clarification.

According to the ITEWC, which monitors sea level changes near the epicentral region, there is no tsunami threat to India, as reported by The Hindu.

Alert issued for Russia’s Far East

A tsunami alert has been issued for Russia’s Far East, with several regions on high alert after a series of powerful earthquakes in the central part of Japan.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami warnings for a broad swath of the country’s western coast, including Ishikawa, Fukui, Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, and other prefectures, following strong earthquakes, with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude, striking a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.

Despite alerts in Russia and Japan, there is no tsunami alert for India.

Last tsunami witnessed in India

The last tsunami to hit India was in 2004, caused by undersea earthquake activity that impacted as many as 14 countries.

As it was December 26 when lakhs of people across India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and other countries were affected, the tsunami is termed as Boxing Day Tsunami.

Following this event, the Ministry of Earth established the ITEWS at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, in October 2007.