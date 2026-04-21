Is this goodbye? David Dhawan drops hints on directorial retirement

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s master of comedy, David Dhawan, may soon say goodbye to the director’s chair. The veteran filmmaker has hinted that his upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his last, leaving fans both surprised and emotional.

The Man Who Made India Laugh

For over three decades, Dhawan has been the king of fun-filled entertainers. His films, especially with stars like Govinda, created a golden era of comedy in Bollywood. Packed with catchy music, colourful characters and laugh-out-loud moments, his movies became a go-to escape for audiences. Even in recent years, he successfully reinvented his style with younger stars like his son Varun Dhawan.

A Film Close to His Heart

His next film brings together Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in what promises to be a lively romantic comedy. But beyond the glamour and humour, this project carries a deeper emotional meaning. It may be Dhawan’s way of signing off with a story that reflects his signature style while also celebrating his bond with his son.

“I’ll Just Be Varun’s Father”

What truly caught everyone’s attention is Dhawan’s heartfelt remark that after this film, he may step away from direction and simply enjoy life as a father. That one sentence has added a touching layer to the film’s buzz, making it more than just another release.

More Than Just Movies

If this really is the end of his directing journey, it marks the closing of a joyful chapter in Bollywood. His films were never about heavy drama or complex storytelling. They were about smiles, music and pure entertainment.

As fans wait for the release, one question remains. Is this truly a farewell or just a pause? Either way, David Dhawan has already given audiences something priceless over the years countless reasons to laugh.