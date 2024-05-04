Is Trisha highest paid south Indian actress? She is charging Rs...

Chennai: Actress Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her birthday today on May 4th. She has made a significant impact in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Let’s delve into her journey, achievements, and her remarkable status as the highest-paid actress in South India.

Journey In Film Industry

Trisha gained prominence after winning the 1999 Miss Chennai pageant, which marked her entry into the film industry. Her debut film was the Tamil romantic drama Jodi (1999). She went on to star in commercially successful films like Saamy (2003), Ghilli (2004), and Aaru (2005) in Tamil cinema, as well as Varsham (2004), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), and Athadu (2005) in Telugu cinema. Trisha’s performances earned her three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in Telugu films.

Trisha Krishnan (Image source- Instagram)

Trisha, The Highest-Paid Actress In South India?

Trisha Krishnan’s remuneration has set her apart from her peers. While other leading actresses like Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also command substantial salaries ranging from Rs 8-10 crore, Trisha’s earning potential has propelled her to the forefront of the industry.

For her latest venture, the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, she is reportedly earning a whopping Rs 12 crore, making her the highest-paid actress in South India.

This achievement is historic, as Trisha is the first South Indian actress to surpass the Rs 10 crore mark for a single film. Her success not only reflects her talent but also highlights the changing dynamics of remuneration in the industry. Trisha Krishnan, often referred to as “The South Queen,” continues to leave an indelible mark on South Indian cinema.

On the professional front, Trisha has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting her. Alongside Thug Life, she is set to star in Vidaa Muyarchi opposite Ajith Kumar, Ram opposite Mohanlal, Vishwambara opposite Chiranjeevi, and Identity opposite Tovino Thomas.