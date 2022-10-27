Is Vijay Deverakonda married? Here’s latest viral video

Mumbai: Nation’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is among the well-established stars we have in the south today. The actor has delivered some commercially successful and entertaining films including Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, among others. Apart from his films, Vijay’s personal life too stays under constant scrutiny among his fans who are curious to know about which person is he currently dating.

Here’s what Janvhi Kapoor said

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has now spilled beans about Vijay’s personal life and her statement is going to leave you shocked! In her recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Dhadak actress revealed that Vijay Deverakonda is ‘practically married.

Janvhi was asked to pick three names for her ‘swayamvar’, and she instantly said, “Hrithik, Ranbir, Tiger,” and immediately changed her answer as she remembered Ranbir Kapoor is married. While Janhvi thought of more actors, she told, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married.” When host Nayandeep suggested Vijay Deverakonda’s name to her, Janhvi replied saying, “He is practically married.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating?

Vijay Deverakonda is currently rumoured to be dating south diva Rashmika Mandanna. Janhvi’s statement has added more fuel to the speculations. Recently, the rumoured lovebirds went on a holiday together to Maldives. However, both the stars have managed to address their dating rumors in multiple interviews but never agreed to or denied them.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana and Kushi in his pipeline. He was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger co-starring Ananya Pandey.