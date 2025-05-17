Is Vijay Deverakonda planning to marry soon? He says, ‘I will’

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most celebrated and handsome actors in the Telugu film industry. Apart from his films and powerful performances, the actor’s personal life often makes headlines. He continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors down south, and while rumours of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna refuse to die down, the duo has never officially confirmed anything.

Their wedding speculations often grab the spotlight, and now, Vijay’s latest statement about his marriage plans is going viral.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, when asked about marriage, Vijay candidly said, “Someday I’ll for sure.”

On being asked what he’s looking for in a life partner, he replied, “Currently not looking for a life partner.”

When quizzed if Rashmika fits the bill, his response was calm and composed: “Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill.”

Further opening up about his frequent on-screen collaborations with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay added, “I haven’t done enough movies with Rashmika. I should do more. She is a great actress. She is a beautiful woman. So chemistry shouldn’t be a problem.”

Sharing his thoughts on her as a person, he said: “She is crazy hardworking. She can beat anything with her will and determination. She is too kind and prioritises everyone’s comfort and happiness over hers.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kingdom, which is now scheduled to release on July 4, 2025.