Is viral video showing Ukrainian drone attack on Russian tanks?

New Delhi: Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a video of drone attack on tanks is making rounds on social media. It has been claimed that the video is showing Ukrainian drone attack on Russian tanks.

The video has been viewed lakhs of times on YouTube. It has also gone viral on Facebook.

Although the video is not a doctored one, it has been shared in a false context. The footage shows Turkish drone attack on Syrian forces in Idlib province in March 2020.

On March 3, 2020, the footage was shared by Syrian broadcaster Orient.

Now, the same footage is being shared on social media with a claim that Ukrainian drone attack on Russian tanks.

Can Ukraine win war against Russia?

People across the globe have one common question regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, “Can Ukraine win the war against Russia?”. Although no one can give a definite answer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Ukraine can win the war.

During an interview with BBC on Friday night, Blinken said that Ukraine can absolutely win the war against Russia. He also praised the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people.

When asked if he was convinced that Ukraine would win the war, Blinken said: “Over time, absolutely. I can’t tell you how long this will go on. I can’t tell you how long it will take. But the idea that Russia can subjugate to its will 45 million people who are ardently fighting for their future and their freedom, that does not involve Russia having its thumb on Ukraine, that tells you a lot.”

Update on Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, Ukrainian forces is resisting Russia’s advances.

However, Russian troops on Friday captured the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Recently, Russian forces seized the port city of Kherson.

In the south, Russian forces captured areas along the Black Sea coast, and the port city of Mariupol remained surrounded.

Ukraine’s largest city, Kharkiv is also under siege.