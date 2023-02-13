Hyderabad’s ISB ranked number-one business school in India

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) from the Indian School of Business (ISB) continues to be ranked number one in India Global MBA Ranking 2023 by the Financial Times (FT) released on Monday.

In keeping with its consistent performance over the years in these rankings, ISB is the only Indian business school in the top 50 worldwide. It has been ranked 39th globally and 6th in Asia, the ISB said in a statement.

ISB is also ranked number one in India and 61st globally for research, reinforcing its vision of being a research-led management institution. This research ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by its faculty year on year.

Alumni from the PGP Class of 2019 were surveyed on a multitude of criteria for this year’s ranking.

The ranking saw ISB perform well on aspects such as salary percentage increase (2), alumni network (12), career progress (28), and career services #29).

The ranking reiterates ISB’s commitment to offering its PGP students a transformational year of learning.

“ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the School,” said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes.