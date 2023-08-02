Isha Ambani’s Affordable Clothing Brand – Not Reliance Trends!

Azorte, where affordability meets sophistication, offers fashion with a hint of opulence

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Updated: 2nd August 2023 5:58 pm IST
Isha Ambani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Get ready to update your wardrobe in style! With its first in-house store, Azorte, led by the fashion-forward Isha Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited has entered the fashion and lifestyle arena. With fashion and beauty being a billion-dollar industry, it’s no surprise that Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest man, sees potential in investing here. 

Azorte promises to meet the fashion needs of millennials and Generation Z by offering a stunning collection of premium international and contemporary Indian fashion at reasonable prices. The chic and trendy store, located at Bengaluru’s 1 MG-Lido Mall, is set to compete with well-known brands such as Zara and Mango. 

Azorte lends a fashionable boost to Mukesh Ambani’s mission to conquer India’s luxury market. Fashion enthusiasts can rejoice as the Ambani’s embark on this exciting shopping spree, knowing that the latest trends and styles are now within their reach. 

Azorte, where affordability meets sophistication, offers fashion with a hint of opulence. It’s time to embrace the latest trends and make your mark with the hottest picks—it’s time to immerse yourself in the world of Azorte! 

