Isha Malviya set to venture into Bollywood with a major film project

The secrecy around the project is also being maintained deliberately, as the makers reportedly want to unveil everything at the right time

Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya (Instagram)

Mumbai: If industry buzz is to be believed, actress Isha Malviya might be on the verge of stepping into the biggest phase of her career yet. The young actress, who rose to fame with her show Udaariyaan, according to reports is all set to venture into films.

IANS has exclusively learnt that the production house and the film’s details are being kept tightly under wraps, adding to the growing curiosity around the project.

Insiders reveal to IANS, that this is not just any film, but a high-scale project that could mark Isha’s transition into Bollywood in a big way.

A source close to the development shares with IANS, “Isha Malviya is expected to begin shooting for a big project soon. Preparations are already underway, and if things fall into place, this could mark her major Bollywood debut.”

The secrecy around the project is also being maintained deliberately, as the makers reportedly want to unveil everything at the right time.

Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed Isha’s packed schedule, frequent meetings and a visible shift in her public appearances, further fuelling speculation that something big is in the pipeline.

An official confirmation from the makers or Isha herself is awaited.

Talking about Isha Malviya, the actress post Udaariyaan rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss season 17.

She is currently seen in the fun cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. Isha also featured in singer Sanju Rathod’s song, Ek Number, that had taken the internet by storm in 2025.

