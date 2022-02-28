Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s loved-up pictures go viral

Shahid's birthday reel garnered netizens' attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya

Published: 28th February 2022 10:54 am IST
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's loved-up pictures go viral
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey (Instagram)

Mumbai: A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring the ‘Haider’ star having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, ‘Jersey’ co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house.
“#besttimes,” he captioned the post.

Shahid’s birthday reel garnered netizens’ attention for many reasons– especially due to Ishaan and Ananya.

The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya.

While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress.

The rumoured couple’s pictures have left their fans in awe of them. “These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other,” a fan commented.

“Oh my God ! They look so romantic,” another one wrote.

Ananya, too, commented on Shahid’s post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.

The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan’s dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film ‘Khaali Peeli’.

