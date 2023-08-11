Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce their baby boy’s name is?

Mumbai: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth, new parents, have shared a touching glimpse into their baby boy’s recent naamkaran ceremony. In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, the couple, beaming with joy, announced the name of their child.

A Special Name for Their Bundle of Joy

Ishita Dutta cradles her adorable baby boy in her arms in the video, guiding him to a cloth swing surrounded by the family’s women. A melodious song reveals the baby’s name, ‘Vaayu Seth’ – as they lovingly sway the swing. The name, which means “air,” has a distinct and lovely essence.

Ishita expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “Namkaran Ceremony of our little one Vaayu Sheth. Thank you so much for all of your love and blessings.” Heartfelt messages from fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section. The uniqueness of the name Vaayu was praised, and blessings poured in for the newborn.

The video concludes with Ishita and Vatsal standing in front of a balloon with their son’s name, holding their precious bundle of joy. The emotional scene reflects the couple’s joy and love for their new family member.

In November 2017, their love story culminated in a joyful wedding. The couple announced their pregnancy in April with a series of stunning maternity photos. Their son was born on July 19, ushering in a new chapter in their lives.

The heartwarming video of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s baby’s naamkaran ceremony has captured the essence of their joy and gratitude, uniting family, friends, and well-wishers in celebration.