IShowSpeed goes viral dancing to Varun Dhawan’s Bijuria song

Hyderabad: YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, known for his unpredictable antics and high-energy personality, enjoys a massive global fandom of over 44 million subscribers. He is no stranger to viral moments. Recently, he caught attention in India by striking the famous Pushpa 2 pose. And now, once again, Speed has become a hot topic in India, this time for dancing to a Bollywood track.

Dancing to Varun Dhawan’s Bijuria

In a surprising clip, Speed unleashed his trademark wild dance moves to Bijuria, the hit song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The song, sung by Sonu Nigam, already has audiences grooving in India with Varun Dhawan’s electrifying performance. Speed’s dance added an unexpected global twist, instantly lighting up social media feeds.

🚨| WATCH: Speed spotted an Indian fan playing music in his car and brought him out to dance with him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c2BUguyOkV — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) September 21, 2025

Fans from around the world flooded the comments, Even Varun Dhawan joined the fun, tweeting, “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect Speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy.”

He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy https://t.co/EI9bhAx2sW — Varun sunny sanskari Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 21, 2025

Bijuria’s Growing Buzz

Bijuria has already become one of the season’s biggest dance hits. Reels, recreations, and fan videos are flooding social media. With Speed joining the wave, the track has gone from a Bollywood favorite to a true global dance anthem.

About the Film

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and others. Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, during Dussehra.