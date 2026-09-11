Ishowspeed’s Tollywood debut with Prabhas? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Popular American streamer Ishowspeed recently sparked major buzz after reports claimed that he was preparing to make his Tollywood debut in Prabhas’ much-awaited film Spirit. The speculation quickly excited fans, who began wondering what role the internet sensation could play in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

The rumours gained further momentum after Ishowspeed and Triptii Dimri, the leading lady of Spirit, attended Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event in California. Triptii even made a brief appearance during Speed’s livestream, and the unexpected crossover convinced some fans that their meeting might be connected to the upcoming film.

Update 🚨#IShowSpeed is no part of #Prabhas starrer #Spirit ✅



Just recieved the update from the production house and we deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/l5uF3SFIv1 — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 10, 2026

However, the excitement did not last long. A fresh update reportedly received from the film’s production house confirmed that Ishowspeed is not part of the Prabhas-starrer. The original post carrying the casting claim was also deleted following the clarification.

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While Speed’s first Tollywood appearance will have to wait, his encounter with Triptii at Apple Park was enough to send social media into speculation mode. For now, it appears their presence at the same event was merely a coincidence and not a secret promotional hint for Spirit