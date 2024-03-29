Ishq Murshid: Bilal Abbas aka Fazal Baksh’s salary per episode

Mumbai: Pakistani drama series “Ishq Murshid” has taken the Indian audience by storm, emerging as one of the most trending and watched dramas across the border. Featuring popular actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, the show has become a phenomenon, captivating viewers with its enchanting storyline reminiscent of a fairy tale.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s portrayal of characters Shahmeer Sikander and Fazal Baksh has particularly captured attention and his depiction of Fazal Baksh has become an internet sensation. Clips from the drama have flooded Instagram, showcasing the captivating performances of the actors.

From mimicking Fazal Baksh’s style to creating reels on the drama’s hit song ‘Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar,’ audiences have embraced the show wholeheartedly.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s Salary Per Episode

Amidst the buzz surrounding the drama, speculation has arisen about Bilal Abbas Khan’s earnings for portraying the two iconic roles in “Ishq Murshid.” Reports suggest that the talented actor is charging a whopping 2 lakh (PKR).

Ishq Murshid Last Episode

“Ishq Murshid” has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and the mesmerizing chemistry between the lead characters. The show has been consistently achieving high TRP ratings and has amassed a significant number of views on YouTube. The drama’s 25 episodes already aired and the 26th episode set to premiere this Sunday.

A teaser for the upcoming 26th episode, depicting Shibra and Shahmeer’s wedding, has fueled speculation that the end may be near.

While some speculate that the series may conclude after 27 episodes, airing just before the upcoming Eid festival on April 11, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the show’s finale episode. Even fans are eager for closure, expressing concerns that the storyline is unnecessarily being dragged.