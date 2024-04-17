Ishq Murshid: Fans angry over Bilal Abbas Khan’s Umrah video

Islamabad: Bilal Abbas Khan, who is currently making headlines for his stellar performance in the hit drama ‘Ishq Murshid,’ has found himself in the spotlight once again, but this time for a deeply personal reason. The actor recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah alongside his family, stepping away from the limelight for a while.

Known for his private nature, Bilal prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye. However, his devoted fans always seem to find a way to catch glimpses of him. During his Umrah pilgrimage, a fan managed to capture a video of Bilal performing Tawaf, which quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

In the video, Bilal is seen fully engrossed in his spiritual experience, accompanied by his family.

Bilal Abbas Khan Performs Umrah

While many fans showered praise on Bilal for his dedication to his faith, some social media users criticized the fan for capturing the actor in such a sacred place instead of focusing on their own spiritual journey.

Despite maintaining silence about his Umrah trip on his Instagram handle, eagle-eyed fans even spotted Bilal in Madinah.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s portrayal of characters like ‘Shahmeer Sikandar’ and ‘Fazl Bakhsh’ in Ishq Murshid has earned him immense popularity, both in Pakistan and across the border in India. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Durefishan Saleem, who plays ‘Shibra,’ has captured the hearts of audiences on both sides of the border.

Fans now eagerly await the conclusion of Ishq Murshid, with its last episode set to air in cinemas on May 3rd and on television on May 5th.