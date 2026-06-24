Islam will end through genocide, says Hindutva leader in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A Hindutva man, identified as Anil Yadav, said the end of Islam could come through genocide, during a religious meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, making controversial references to the 1947 partition.

A video surfaced on Tuesday, June 23, purportedly showing Yadav addressing a massive crowd, most of whom were dressed in saffron and wearing tilaks. He was heard making Islamophobic comments and pitting the Hindu community against Muslims.

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“Islam ka anth sanghar se hota hai (the end of Islam comes through annihilation or genocide),” said Yadav, adding that “Either they will do it or us or we do it to them. Whoever does it first wins. It happened in 1947.”

He claimed that they, presumably the Muslims, “laughed when we cried as they won little by little.”

“Abhi woh gaddar ko marna hoga (now those traitors will have to die).”

A Hindutva man, identified as Anil Yadav, claimed Islam ends with genocide during a religious meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, making references to the 1947 partition. pic.twitter.com/xU5VWIeksI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2026

Ghaziabad has become a hotbed of communal tension and clashes, with the presence of the far-right Hindu Raksha Dal only fueling hostility in an already polarised state.