Hindutva leader demands UP Haj House be converted to Gaushala

Ghaziabad: A local Hindutva leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad demanded that the Haj House located in Hindan Vihar be converted into a cowshed.

A video that surfaced on social media shows National Hindu Veer Sena leader Satyam Pandit telling his viewers that the facility is not being used “properly.”

“Me sabhi Ghaziabad wasiyo se ye bata dena chahta hu ki yeh jage ka istamal theek nahi ho pari hai (I want to tell all the residents of Ghaziabad that this site is not being utilised properly),” Pandit said.

He added, “Is jage ko Ghaziabad me vishasan gaushala bana diya jaye taaki is sthan ka sahi roop se priyog ho sake (It should be converted into a cow shelter so that the land is put to good use).”

According to the right-wing leader, the place was given to Muslims “khamakha,” and unnecessarily blocked off.

“Yeh sthan khamakha musalmaano ke diya gaya jiski khamakha gherabandi ki gayi hai toh jald se jald gaushala banadiya jaaye (it was unnecessarily handed over to the Muslim community and unnecessarily cordoned off),” Pandit said.

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He urged the government authorities to build a gaushala as soon as possible, ending the address with “Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

A local Hindutva leader in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad demanded that the Haj House located in Hindan Vihar be converted into a cowshed.



A video surfaced on social media shows National Hindu Veer Sena leader Satyam Pandit, telling his viewers that the facility is not being used… pic.twitter.com/JpAHxaSqGW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 18, 2026

Ala Hazrat Haj House

The Ala Hazrat Haj House, locked for seven years, was constructed as a transit point for Haj pilgrims in western Uttar Pradesh and inaugurated in 2016 by then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. A recent proposal submitted by the state’s Minority Department sought to convert the building into a guest house due to its poor condition and lack of use.

The proposal received backlash from the Muslim community, who claimed the facility built for the religious and community needs is being turned into a source of generating more revenue.

The seven-storey building can house up to 1,886 pilgrims and previously served as a centre for health check-ups, vaccinations and preparation for pilgrims before they begin their journey.