Rajasthan man accused of mixing meat in sugarcane juice, assaulted

Rajasthan: A Muslim man was assaulted by Hindutva workers in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after he was accused of allegedly mixing meat chunks in a sugarcane juice sold in his shop.

A video circulating on social media shows a crowd gathered outside the shop, raising religious slogans. The shopkeeper denied the allegations and claimed he is being targeted for being a Muslim.

However, despite his pleas, he was assaulted.

In Rajasthan, a Muslim shopkeeper was beaten by a mob, his shop vandalized, and they raised loud slogans, accusing him of finding pieces of meat in juice. pic.twitter.com/ZiYQRpfU3k — All India Muslim Forum (@AIMFORUM1) June 17, 2026

In Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim biryani-selling street vendor was forced to shut down his makeshift shop in Vrindavan after right-wing supporters threatened him that no meat should be consumed in the holy town.

Also Read Cow vigilantes forcibly shut down biryani shop in UP’s Vrindavan

Self-proclaimed cow vigilante Deepak Tiwari shouts “Jai Jai Shri Ram” at the vendor and demands and says “Yeh dukaan bilkul band hojani chahiye. Lekar jao, samajhgaye (This shop must be completely shut down. Take it away, understood).”