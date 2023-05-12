Islamabad HC grants 2-week bail to Imran Khan after ‘illegal’ arrest

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case, hours after he warned of countrywide unrest if he was re-arrested in any other case, local media reported.

During the course of proceedings, Khan had warned of unrest across the country in case of his arrest.

In the first session of the hearing, a two-member special division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) left the courtroom, adjourning the hearing on Khan’s bail plea immediately after slogans were chanted in favour of the former premier, Geo News reported.

The IHC took up former prime minister’s bail plea a day after Supreme Court termed former prime minister’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “unlawful”.

In response to a question that had he expected to be arrested, Khan replied: “I was 100 per cent certain that I would be arrested.”

Following this, the courtroom erupted into slogans in favour of the PTI chief. The courtroom staff tried to stop the chanting; however, they failed to do so. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that this was “unacceptable”.

Subsequently, the hearing was briefly adjourned for a break for Friday prayers.

Khan arrived in a high-security convoy at IHC, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops have been deployed, Geo News reported.