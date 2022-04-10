Islamabad HC hears plea to put Imran, ex-ministers on Exit Control List

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday hear an application requesting for placing the names of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and ordering an investigation into an alleged threat letter.

The application was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider, who requested the IHC to place the names of Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL, reports The News International.

He also requested the court to issue an order for an inquiry against the former premier and the ministers regarding the alleged threat letter.

The plea was filed by Haider as Khan left the Prime Minister’s House on Sunday following his ouster from office as a result of a successful no-confidence vote against him by the opposition.

A total of 174 members in the 342-strong National Assembly voted in favour of the ousting Khan.

He has now become the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan to be ousted through a no-confidence vote.

Before him, Shaukat Aziz in 2006, and Benazir Bhutto in 1989, survived the moves against them.