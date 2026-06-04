Islamic New Year 1448 holiday announced for UAE private sector

Abu Dhabi: Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be granted a public holiday on Monday, June 15, to mark the start of the new Islamic year 1448 AH.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

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Work will resume as usual on Tuesday, June 16. The Monday holiday creates a long weekend for employees who are off on Saturdays and Sundays.

MoHRE announces Monday, 15 June 2026, as a paid public holiday for UAE private sector employees to mark the Hijri New Year. Official working hours resume on Tuesday, 16 June.



Wishing you a blessed New Year! #MOHRE #UAE #HijriNewYear pic.twitter.com/NNP47glaNf — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 3, 2026

This follows an earlier announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirming the same holiday for the public sector.

تُعلن الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين أن يوم الاثنين الموافق 15 يونيو 2026 عطلة رسمية بمناسبة رأس السنة الهجرية 1448 للجهات الحكومية الاتحادية والقطاع الخاص pic.twitter.com/GsNhJfn7GN — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) June 3, 2026

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage.

About Hijri new year

The Hijri new year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history and was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.