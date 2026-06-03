Haj pilgrims report stolen items from luggage at Lucknow airport

Lucknow: Haj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia protested at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, after reporting missing valuables and damaged luggage upon arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The issue surfaced when 423 pilgrims arriving on flight XY 9062 collected their baggage and discovered broken locks, damaged suitcase chains and missing belongings.

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Videos recorded by pilgrims during the protest were widely circulated on social media, showing passengers confronting airline representatives over complaints of missing belongings and broken locks on their baggage.

In one of the videos, a female pilgrim alleged that five silver rings, six bottles of perfume, two gold nose pins, five hijabs and children’s toys were missing from her luggage. She further claimed that no one was willing to listen to the passengers’ complaints.

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर हाजियों का बुरा हाल।

महिला हाजी ने बताया कि 5 सिल्वर रिंग ,

6 परफ्यूम , दो सोने की नाक की कील , 5 हिजाब , बच्चों के खिलौने चोरी हो गए कोई सुनने को तैयार नहीं।https://t.co/k1xKVk5E1Q pic.twitter.com/tJ8dKcQqad — Faridul Hasan (@faridulhasan98) June 2, 2026

In another video also appeared to show a pilgrim collapsing amid the commotion, with fellow passengers rushing to assist him.

Responding to the complaints, airline officials said some baggage had been retained in Jeddah because it exceeded the permitted baggage allowance and would be transported on subsequent flights. However, affected passengers maintained that their complaints related to belongings missing from baggage that had already reached Lucknow rather than luggage delayed in transit.

Airport authorities later intervened and facilitated discussions between the affected passengers and airline representatives, after which the situation was brought under control.

The incident comes as Haj pilgrims continue returning to India following the completion of the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.