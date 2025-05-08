Islamic text desecrated during anti-Pakistan protest in UP

In what appears to be an attempt to create communal unrest and disrespect Islam, a group of people were seen walking on papers with Islamic inscriptions in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad.

The protestors, shouting slogans of Pakistan Murdabad took to the roads with prints of the Pakistani flag and what looks like the flag of Saudi Arabia with the Arabic inscriptions on it.

The Saudi Arabian flag bears the Kalma, the Islamic declaration of faith, on a dark green background and a sword below it.

In another video, a man was seen picking up the inscriptions on the ground while leaving behind the Pakistani flags before riding away. However, it is uncertain if it was from the place of the protest.

While several such instances of people laying out Pakistani flags on the roads have surfaced across India, this incident has sparked outrage among Muslims across the country over the disrespect of Islamic inscriptions.

In an incident that has drawn criticism, a group of people in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, were seen stepping on papers bearing Islamic inscriptions during a roadside protest.



The protestors, shouting slogans of Pakistan Murdabad, took to the roads with prints… pic.twitter.com/lE8PN53YVX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 8, 2025

Pahlagam attack

The incident follows outrage across the country after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed at least 26 on April 22, 2025, including locals and national and international tourists.

The Indian government is holding Pakistan accountable for the terror attack after a group, The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later denied it.

India retaliated by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling visas of Pakistani citizens, and shutting border crossings. Pakistan protested its innocence, suspended the Simla Agreement, expelled Indian diplomats, and closed its skies to Indian planes. These incidents have widened into one of the most intense standoffs between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 2019.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India initiated “Operation Sindoor” on May 6, 2025, targeting nine locations in Pakistan, including areas in Punjab province. India had responded that the operation was to dismantle terror infrastructure linked to outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The strikes were claimed by Pakistan to have caused 26 civilians killed and 46 injured, including children, and termed the operation an act of war.

Later, Pakistan permitted “corresponding actions,” resulting in continued military skirmishes across the Line of Control, with each side suffering casualties.

The world community has also been concerned over the intensifying conflict, asking both countries to practice restraint and to talk their way out to avert worsening regional stability.