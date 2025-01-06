Islamic workshop for kids in Hyderabad: When and where?

A unique and enriching experience awaits children in Hyderabad this month! Khansland Kids Klub, which runs under the banner of Khansland Islamic Gift Shop, is going to organize a fun workshop to learn about the values of friendship in Islam.

The workshop titled ‘Being a Good Friend in Islam’ is designed for children aged 4-12 years and aims to instill essential life skills and a deeper understanding of Islamic values. It’s a great chance for young ones to engage in meaningful discussions and activities around the theme of friendship in Islam.

Image Source: Khansland Kids Klub

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the organizers of the event said, “It’s designed to create an environment where children can learn, grow, and connect with Islamic teachings in a meaningful way.”

“Through games, crafts, stories, and activities, your child will discover the importance of kindness, compassion, honesty, integrity, respect, empathy, self-discipline, and responsibility,” she further added.

So, don’t miss this opportunity to nurture your child’s understanding and growth in a vibrant, Islamic environment!

Details of the workshop

Date- January 12, Sunday

January 12, Sunday Timings- 10:30 am to 1 pm

10:30 am to 1 pm Venue- Mahmood Habib Masjid, Road No. 9, Banjara Hills

Mahmood Habib Masjid, Road No. 9, Banjara Hills Fee- Rs 350 per child (Not for profit event)

Limited seats are available, so early registration is advised. You can register through WhatsApp on 9000200786 or via the WhatsApp Link- https://chat.whatsapp.com/LVbRcWtDyNdIsantqjl3As