Ismail Darbar says he avoids watching Gauahar Khan’s work

Hyderabad: Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, who has created some of Bollywood’s most memorable tunes in films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, recently opened up about his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan’s career choices after marriage and motherhood. While he expressed deep admiration for Gauahar as a mother and praised her relationship with his son Zaid Darbar, he admitted that he does not support her continuing to work after becoming a mother.

Cites His Wife Ayesha’s Sacrifice

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail spoke fondly of his second wife, Ayesha, saying she set an example by choosing family over her career. “The greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. She was making Rs 5 lakh a month through shows at the time and was also getting acting offers. But she never turned around and said that she wants to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn’t offer to earn for us,” he shared.

Believes Only His Son Has That Say

Darbar clarified that he does not interfere in Gauahar’s professional decisions. “Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has,” he said, emphasizing that it is up to his son to decide.

Avoids Watching Gauahar’s Work

Explaining his conservative mindset, Darbar admitted that he refrains from watching Gauahar’s performances. “Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate it, I will confront them,” he said, describing himself as “old-fashioned” and straightforward.

Darbar also revealed that it was Zaid who pursued Gauahar before they tied the knot in 2020, when he was 20 years old. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023, and their second son earlier this year.