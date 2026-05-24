‘Isne mera ek aur gaana utha liya’: Salman roasts Varun

Hyderabad: A fun moment between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan grabbed attention at the David Dhawan Film Festival, but behind the laughter, the recreated version of Chunari Chunari continues to spark discussion in Bollywood.

The event, organised to celebrate filmmaker David Dhawan’s contribution to Hindi cinema, turned memorable after Salman made a funny remark about Varun’s latest film.

Salman Khan’s Funny Dig At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral

As Salman interacted with the crowd and media, he pointed at Varun and joked, “Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya.”

His comment was a playful reference to Varun appearing in the recreated version of Chunari Chunari, one of Salman’s most iconic songs.

LATEST: Fun Banter Between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan!



Salman – Isne Mera ek aur gana utha liya..



Varun – Arey bhai rehne do 😂



Salman – Isne ek aur gana uthaya



Everyone started laughing 😂🔥#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YR1sGVktbF — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) May 23, 2026

Varun laughed and quickly replied, “Bhai, please rehne do,” creating one of the most entertaining moments of the evening. Fans and guests at the venue enjoyed the banter and videos from the event soon started circulating online.

Why Is ‘Chunari Chunari’ Becoming A Talking Point?

The recreated track appears in the upcoming comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan along with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

The original song belongs to the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 and featured Salman Khan with Sushmita Sen.

Even after decades, the song continues to enjoy massive popularity among Bollywood audiences.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani recently expressed disappointment over the recreated version and said he felt hurt that discussions did not happen before using the song again.

He described the issue as emotional rather than financial and said long-term industry relationships should also be respected. Meanwhile, producer Ramesh Taurani stated that the matter is being managed and the film’s release plans remain unchanged.

Salman and Varun’s fun exchange brought laughter to fans, but the larger debate around recreating classic Bollywood songs remains active.

Now all eyes are on whether the new Chunari Chunari can match the craze and nostalgia created by the original.