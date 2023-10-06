Israel accuses Hezbollah of border incursion amid rising tensions

The infrastructure was discovered on Wednesday during works "to clear terrain and regulate the area" of the Blue Line.

Jerusalem: Israel accused Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based armed group and political party, of constructing a concrete infrastructure near the disputed Lebanon-Israel border that extends into Israeli territory.

The Israeli military said on Thursday in a statement that the infrastructure was discovered on Wednesday during works “to clear terrain and regulate the area” of the Blue Line, a demarcation line drawn by the UN after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The statement said that “it crossed the Blue Line from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory by 2 to 4 metre in the area of the Israeli community of Moshav Shtula”.

The military said that after coordination with the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, the Lebanese Army removed the structure on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident comes amid surging tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, including mutual accusations of violations along the Blue Line.

