Israel and Bahrain hope to enter free-trade deal by end of year

Officials from Bahrain and Israel on Monday said that the two countries hope to enter a free trade agreement by the end of 2022.

In 2020, Israel normalised relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates under the sponsorship of the US. Israel’s economic relations with the UAE have been on track, while the same hasn’t been realised with Baharain.

“Hope to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, and hopefully no later than the end of the year,” the Israeli Economic ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters. Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Zayed Alzayani said, “We’re optimistic and hopeful that we will close the deal by the end of the year.”