Saudi Arabia updates passport procedure for travelling to Qatar

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has updated travel procedures for those wishing to travel to Qatar from November 1.

The decision has been taken in order to support those who are planning to visit Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Passengers must obtain the Hayya card to enter the host nation. The Directorate has mobilized international air and land ports with qualified human cadres and modern technical devices.

The arrangements have been made to assist those visiting the kingdom until they exit to complete the procedure with ease. The Qatari authorities will implement the steps beginning November 1 to December 23.

The procedure followed by the Directorate will be applicable to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom who visit Qatar to watch the World Cup. In case there are queries regarding the Hayya Card, passengers may contact Unified Security Operations Center (911) to ask for any relevant instructions, Saudi Gazette reported.