Israel announces assassination of Hamas economy minister

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that it killed Hamas minister Abed Al-Zeriei in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip a day ago.

Al-Zeriei was an operative in the Military Wing’s manufacturing department and was also Hamas’s economy minister in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli minister said.

“He had a significant role in directing Hamas’ efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and in managing Hamas-controlled market,” the IDF posted in an operational update on X.

Additionally, IDF said, “he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for terrorist purposes.”

🔴ELIMINATED: Abed Al-Zeriei—a Hamas terrorist who stopped humanitarian aid from reaching Gazan civilians.



Al-Zeriei was involved in the Manufacturing Department of Hamas’ Military Wing and Hamas’ Minister of Economy in Gaza.



On Sunday Israel’s Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu called for increasing the military efforts against Hamas terrorists in Gaza saying, “Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, including the return home of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased” TPS media outlet reported.

“Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism,” added Netanyahu. “We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena – near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price.”

On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who was in Tehran for the Presidential inauguration was killed in an attack that Iran has blamed on Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have said that the Hamas leader was killed by Israel using a short-range projectile with a warhead.

The IRGC in a statement emphasised that it would “avenge the blood of Haniyeh”, adding that “the terrorist and adventurist Zionist regime would receive severe punishment and a decisive response at the appropriate time and in the proper place.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led a public funeral ceremony for Haniyeh in Tehran on Thursday, before the coffin was transported to Doha, and threatened “harsh punishment” for Haniyeh’s killing.