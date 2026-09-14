Israel asks to revoke ‘Naza’ filmmakers’ citizenship over Gaza

Israel’s Culture Minister Miki Zohar on Monday, September 14, asked the Interior Ministry to examine whether the Israeli citizenship of filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor can be revoked over their documentary ‘Naza’ about Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Zohar shared a letter addressed to the director general of the Population and Immigration Authority and the director general of the Interior Ministry on X, writing: “Anyone who acts against the State of Israel during wartime cannot continue to hold Israeli citizenship.”

In the letter, Zohar asked authorities to determine how material used in the documentary was obtained, who was behind it and whether obtaining or publishing it involved actions that could amount to aiding the enemy during wartime.

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He also called for an examination of whether the material came from Israeli military or intelligence personnel and, if so, whether it was authentic, how it was transferred and whether the filmmakers were authorised to receive or publish it.

מי שפועל נגד מדינת ישראל בזמן מלחמה – לא יכול להמשיך ולהחזיק באזרחות הישראלית שלו.



פניתי הבוקר למנכ״ל רשות האוכלוסין ולמנכ״ל משרד הפנים לבחון את שלילת האזרחות הישראלית ליוצרי הסרט האנטי-ישראלי ״נז״א״ בגין הפרת אמונים למדינה ושיתוף פעולה עם האויב, ולבדוק כיצד הושגו החומרים, מי… pic.twitter.com/8kT1pd3FLF — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) September 14, 2026

Zohar further asked authorities to establish whether the film disclosed security, intelligence or operational information that could assist Israel’s enemies. If the material was found to be false, distorted or taken out of context, he called for an investigation into how it was presented internationally as the basis for allegations against Israel.

The letter referred to the Israel Defense Forces’ rejection of central claims in the film. The IDF has disputed the accounts of anonymous sources and rejected claims concerning the planning and approval of certain strikes.

Citizenship law

Zohar cited Section 11(b)(2) of Israel’s Citizenship Law, which provides for citizenship revocation in cases involving a breach of allegiance to the state. The provision includes acts such as terrorism, assisting or soliciting an act of terrorism and active participation in a terrorist organisation.

He asked the Interior Ministry to complete its examination as soon as possible and, if sufficient factual and legal grounds are found, refer the matter to the authorised authorities for further proceedings.

Citizenship revocation is legally possible in Israel but is rare and requires judicial approval.

Zohar’s Venice reaction

The request followed Zohar’s criticism of the filmmakers on X on Sunday, September 13. He called ‘Naza’ “vile” and described its reception at the Venice Film Festival as “shocking”, accusing Abraham and Szor of acting against Israel and saying their actions amounted to “treason against the state”.

הזכייה של הסרט הנבזי נז״א בפסטיבל ונציה מזעזעת. השנאה העצמית היוקדת של היוצרים שמוכנים לפגוע במולדתם כדי לקבל מחיאות כפיים מהאנטישמים בעולם בלתי נתפסת ומהווה בגידה במדינה.

זו בדיוק הסיבה שהובלתי את הרפורמה החשובה בקולנוע כדי שאזרחי ישראל לא ישלמו יותר מכיסם על הפגיעה בחיילי צה״ל… — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) September 13, 2026

‘Naza’ is an 80-minute documentary based on interviews with 24 Israeli military and intelligence personnel who spoke anonymously. It examines alleged Israeli military practices in Gaza, including the use of AI-assisted systems in target selection.

The film, produced by The Guardian and JW Films, received a roughly 25-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere and won the Special Jury Prize on Saturday, September 12.