Israel, Bahrain sign agricultural cooperation agreement

Bahrain and Israel signed an agreement to enhance and expand cooperation between them in the fields of agriculture, livestock and food security, the Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on October 19 in the city of Eilat in the southern occupied Palestinian territories, on the sidelines of an international meeting on food technologies from the sea and the desert, which was held at the initiative of the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry indicated in a statement that “Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer signed the agreement with his Bahraini counterpart, Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak.”

Historic signing ceremony between #Israel and #Bahrain: the Minister of Agriculture Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, H.E Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, signed an MOU in agricultural cooperation and food security at the " Agrisrael Sea the Future Summit" in Eilat.

This comes in addition to exchanging knowledge, technology and various products to expand agricultural products and improve the quality of their production.

According to data from the Foreign Trade Department of the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, since the signing of the agreement to normalize relations between the two sides, about two years ago, trade between Israel and Bahrain has grown steadily and amounted to about $7.5 million in 2021.

The volume of Israeli exports to Bahrain in 2021 amounted to about 4 million dollars, mostly in the fields of pearls, diamonds and precious metals, as well as chemicals, chemical industry products, machinery and electrical engineering.

While the volume of imports from Bahrain to Israel amounted to about 3.5 million dollars, and it mainly contains basic minerals, in addition to fuel.

On September 11, 2020, Bahrain signed an agreement to normalize its relations with the occupying power, under the auspices of then US President Donald Trump.