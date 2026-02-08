Israel bans Palestinian’s entry into Al-Aqsa ahead of Ramzan

Barely two weeks ahead of Ramzan, Palestinians in Jerusalem are reportedly receiving WhatsApp messages from Israeli intelligence banning their entry to the Al‑Aqsa Mosque.

On February 5, Israeli occupation authorities handed Palestinian Jerusalemites new orders banning them from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Citing the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre, the agency said that bans were issued to three former detainees from the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Al-Issawiya, a Jerusalem Sharia judge, Iyad Al-Abbasi, and two other Palestinian men.

These bans reportedly last one week at a time but can be renewed for several months.

Palestinians are reportedly being summoned or arrested and then being released with restrictions, such as bans from the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is being seen as a systematic policy aimed at emptying the mosque of its visitors, guards, and staff ahead of Ramadan, the agency said.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed strict measures limiting Palestinians’ access from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Based on restrictions in 2024 and 2025, Israel has implemented strict measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramzan, including age limits (men over 55, women over 50), mandatory security permits, and capped weekly entry numbers for West Bank Palestinians.