Israel blows up Israa university in Gaza after using it as military base

The Israeli occupation forces have detonated the main headquarters of Israa University in the city of Al-Zahra, in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, January 17, after using it as a military base for its operations.

A video clip shared on social media shows the moment the university was blown up.

In a statement published on Facebook, the university said, “The administration of Israa University denounces the barbaric aggression that targeted the capabilities of its students, the most recent of which was the bombing of the main graduate studies and bachelor’s colleges building south of Gaza City, about seventy days after the Zionist forces occupied it and using it as a military base for its vehicles.”

“The targeting of educational institutions in the Gaza Strip during the current aggression comes within an old and systematic context that has never stopped since the beginning of this conflict,” it added.

The Israeli army detonates the last university it hadn't destroyed yet. A scene from the explosion of the Palestine University with 315 bombs. The university is owned by businessmen and is not affiliated with any political agenda.

— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 17, 2024

This comes after every other university was bombed and destroyed by Israeli forces during the ongoing assault on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

On Sunday, January 14, the government media office in Gaza said that the Israel, during the 100 days of aggression against the Strip, destroyed 95 schools and universities completely and 295 schools and universities partially.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of more than 24,000 Palestinians and injuries of over 60,500 others.