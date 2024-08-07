Israel calls on Palestinians to evacuate occupied Beit Hanoun amid rocket attacks

Israel called on Palestinians in Beit Hanoun to evacuate on Wednesday morning, August 7, following rocket attacks on Sderot and Ashkelon from the northern Gaza town.

Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic-language spokesman, shared a list of zones to be evacuated, instructing residents to take shelter in Gaza City.

The army has assessed that more than 2,00,000 Palestinian civilians are currently in northern Gaza.

“Hamas and terrorist organizations are firing rockets from your area towards the state of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee tweeted.

“For your safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the centre of Gaza City,” Adraee added.

#عاجل ‼️ نداء الى كل المتواجدين في منطقة بيت حانون واحياء المنشية والشيخ زايد والنازحين في داخل المآوي في المنطقة



⭕️حماس والمنظمات الإرهابية تطلق الصواريخ من منطقتكم نحو دولة اسرائيل.

جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي سوف يعمل بقوة وفوراً ضدهم.



⭕️من اجل أمنكم، اخلوا بشكل فوري الى المآوي… pic.twitter.com/PkYwwJqEc2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 6, 2024

Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired three rockets from northern Gaza at Ashkelon and Sderot on Tuesday. One was shot down and the other two landed in open areas. No casualties or damage were caused.

The army on Tuesday temporarily closed a road used for delivering humanitarian aid after five soldiers were injured by Hamas fire. The corridor leads from the Kerem Shalom border crossing northward to Gaza City.

Also Read Hamas names Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar as new political bureau chief

On the same day, as many as six Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers sustained injuries after a barrage of rockets were fired from Lebanon in northern Israel, Times of Israel reported.

The rockets were fired at the Galilee Panhandle and Golan Heights.

One of the Hezbollah drones hit the Shraga Camp near Nahariya, sparking a fire. The troops were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, including ringing in their ears from the blast.

Following the attack, the Israeli military continued aggression in Gaza and killed at least 50 civilians in airstrikes across Palestine.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 115 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead.

On the other side, Palestinian health authorities say Israel’s ground and air campaign in war-ton Gaza has killed more than 38,000 people, mostly civilians, and driven most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

(With inputs from ANI)