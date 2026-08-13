Israel caregiver jobs: Telangana govt offers salary of Rs 1.86L

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has invited applications from eligible candidates for home-based caregiver jobs in Israel.

According to a press note issued on Wednesday, August 12, the recruitment is open to candidates aged between 25 and 45 years. Women will account for 90 per cent of the vacancies, while men will make up the remaining 10 per cent.

Candidates with qualifications such as ANM, GNM, MPHW, a Diploma in Patient Care or BSc Nursing are eligible to apply. Applicants are also required to have intermediate-level proficiency in English.

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The salary for the caregiver position is approximately NIS 5,880.02, equivalent to around Rs 1.86 lakh, according to the press note. The initial employment contract will be for two years.

The recruitment is specifically for home-based caregiver roles in Israel. The eligibility criteria also mention nursing experience and related professional requirements.

Eligible candidates can contact TOMCOM at 8035524946 or send their CVs to tomcomglobal@gmail.com for further details and the application process.

TOMCOM operates under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, and facilitates overseas employment opportunities for candidates from the state.