TOMCOM: Telangana physiotherapist lands Rs 42 LPA job in Germany

Hyderabad: A young physiotherapist from Telangana, P Aishwaryarani, secured a job in Germany that pays Rs 3.5 lakh a month, with assistance from Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM).

Aishwaryarani had approached TOMCOM looking for job opportunities abroad and ended up joining the German language training. After training up to the B2 level, she successfully completed the processes required for the job and secured the employment opportunity.

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Minister for Labour and Employment Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy presented the appointment letter to Aishwaryarani and wished her more success in the future.

The minister stated that the government’s goal is to provide not only domestic but also international-level better employment opportunities to the youth of Telangana.