TOMCOM ties up with GWD, Nexwave to boost overseas jobs for Telangana youth

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Monday, during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

The first MoU was signed with Global Workforce Development (GWD) of Apollo Hospital Groups, which proposes a strategic collaboration to empower nursing and healthcare talent.

GWD will support candidates through specialised skill enhancement, provide language training, as well as globally aligned certification programs. The initiative will offer overseas employment opportunities across Germany, Japan, the UK, Australia, and other countries where skilled healthcare professionals are in high demand.

The second collaboration is with Nexwave GmbH, Germany, offering 350 warehouse associate positions for English-speaking candidates with basic educational qualifications such as ITI, a diploma, or a degree.

Candidates will receive a gross salary of €2100 with a comprehensive pre-departure guidance, flexible payment options for processing and travel, and full support throughout the recruitment cycle, states the MoU.

All selected candidates will receive accommodation facilitation, onboarding assistance, and a five-day job training program upon arrival in Germany. Visa processing under this proposal is estimated to take 8–10 weeks, ensuring a streamlined transition for qualified candidates.