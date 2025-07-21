Israel claims strike on Houthi facilities at Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Jerusalem: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday, July 21, said it carried out airstrikes targeting what it described as Houthi military infrastructure in Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF said the targets included “engineering tools used to restore the port’s infrastructure, fuel tanks, and vessels used for military activities and to exert force against the State of Israel and ships in the maritime area near the port, as well as additional infrastructure used by the Houthis.”

The IDF accused the Houthis of using the port for military purposes, including attacks on Israeli interests and maritime traffic in the region, and for transferring weapons allegedly from Iran. It said this justified past and current strikes on Hodeidah.

🎯STRUCK: Military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah port



🔺Engineering vehicles

🔺Fuel containers

🔺Naval vessels

🔺Iranian smuggled weapons



The IDF will continue to act decisively against threats—anytime, anywhere. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 21, 2025

According to the Israeli military, recent intelligence pointed to ongoing efforts by Houthi forces to rebuild damaged facilities. “The IDF identified ongoing activity and attempts to restore infrastructure in the port, and therefore, the components used to advance this activity were attacked,” the statement said.

The IDF further claimed that Houthi forces have exploited the maritime area to pressure commercial vessels and conduct military operations, and accused them of using civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

“The IDF will act with force against repeated attacks and is determined to continue striking any threat to the State of Israel in any area where it is required,” the statement concluded.

There has been no immediate comment from Houthi officials or independent verification of the extent or nature of the damage caused in Hodeidah.

Note: The article and headline has been edited for clarity.