Israel closes water provision to Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

Israel forces on Sunday closed the water supply to the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron region. The mosque authorities say they haven’t received water for the fourth day in a row.

“The measure by the Israeli occupation authorities was an attempt to restrict the number of worshippers and put pressure on the Palestinians staying inside the mosque to leave,” the director of the mosque, Ghassan Al-Rajabi was quoted as saying by Middle East Monitor.

“Illegal Jewish settlers, meanwhile, are protected by occupation security forces whenever they choose to storm into the sacred site,” Al- Rajabi added. Like many other mosques in the occupied WestBank, the occupation forces aim to cease full control of the Ibrahimi mosque.

The Jews claim that the mosque is their sacred shrine, the reason for this dates back to 1994 a Jewish settler from America used his Israeli army rifle and 29 Muslim worshippers dead, wounding over 100 others as they were engaged in the dawn prayer.

Israeli occupation forces on May 23 had demolished a part of the white stairs of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron in the West Bank, Sana News Agency reported.

The occupation forces stormed the mosque and demolished part of the stairs, as part of its plans to Judaize it.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments said in a statement that this comes in preparation for installing an elevator to serve the Jewish settlers who raid the Islamic site.

The Palestinian Minister of Awqaf Hatem Al-Bakri had denounced this aggression, stressing that it falls within the framework of the occupation’s efforts to take complete control of the Temple Mount, in clear violation of international conventions and laws that guarantee freedom of worship.