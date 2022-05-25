Israeli forces partially demolish stairs of Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli occupation forces on Monday began demolishing a part of the white stairs of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron in the West Bank, Sana News Agency reported.

The occupation forces stormed the mosque and demolished part of the stairs, as part of its plans to Judaize it.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments said in a statement that this comes in preparation for installing an elevator to serve the Jewish settlers who raid the Islamic site.

The Palestinian Minister of Awqaf Hatem Al-Bakri denounced this aggression, stressing that it falls within the framework of the occupation’s efforts to take complete control of the Temple Mount, in clear violation of international conventions and laws that guarantee freedom of worship.

Al-Bakri called on the international community and international institutions, particularly the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and stop the violations of the occupation.

In 2017, UNESCO issued a decision that considered the Ibrahimi Mosque to be a Palestinian heritage property under threat, which obliges the international community to confront all the practices of the occupation’s Judaization towards it and prevent any changes to it.

In August 2021, the occupation authorities began implementing a Judaization project on an area of ​​300 square meters of the yards of the Ibrahimi Mosque, including the installation of an electric elevator to facilitate settlers’ incursions.

In April 2021, the Occupation Court rejected a Palestinian request to freeze construction of the elevator.

In 1967, the Israeli military forces took control of the city of Hebron and the Ibrahimi Mosque.