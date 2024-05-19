Israel continues attack on Gaza’s Jabalia camp, urges civilian evacuation

Gaza: The Israeli army continued its attack on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, urging residents in the area to evacuate their homes and head to shelters in western Gaza City.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement on social media platform X that the army eliminated “a sabotage cell in Jabalia after clashes with its members inside buildings, where the saboteurs fled to the roof and opened fire on the army forces.”

Adraee added that the troops on Saturday surrounded the buildings and eliminated the group after an exchange of fire, noting that the army did not suffer any losses during the clashes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson did not provide further details about the identity of the “saboteurs.”

Earlier in the day, Palestinian medical sources said at least 28 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli continuous raids on the Jabalia refugee camp.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes targeted several residential houses and a shelter centre for displaced people in the camp with missiles.

The raids caused large explosions in the camp, which had been witnessing a military operation for several days.

The Israeli army has accused Hamas of “trying to rebuild its capabilities” in northern Gaza, vowing to take countermeasures in the region.