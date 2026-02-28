Israel court halts move to ban 37 aid groups from Gaza, West Bank

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2026 11:07 am IST|   Updated: 28th February 2026 11:14 am IST
Child carrying firewood in Gaza amid conflict, illustrating humanitarian issues in the West Bank.
A Palestinian woman carries firewood in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on December 31, 2025. Photo: AFP

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Friday, February 27, issued a temporary order halting a government decision to revoke the licences of 37 foreign humanitarian organisations operating in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, allowing them to continue their work until the court delivers a final ruling.

The move followed a petition by 17 international agencies challenging new Israeli registration rules that require the disclosure of Palestinian staff identities and detailed information on funding and operations.

The court said the case raises significant legal questions and suspended the ban without taking a position on the dispute. No timelineIsrael court freezes aid ban has been announced for a final judgement.

The regulations, introduced in 2025, were aimed at tightening oversight of aid groups. YIsraeli authorities say the measures are necessary to prevent militant groups from infiltrating humanitarian networks and diverting relief supplies. Officials have maintained that organisations complying with the requirements will continue operating.

Several major agencies, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam and CARE, refused to submit the data, citing concerns over employee safety and privacy, as well as compliance with European data protection laws. They argue that sharing sensitive information could put local staff at risk in a conflict environment.

According to Associated Press (AP), the dispute also involves additional criteria linked to the rules, which some organisations say undermine humanitarian neutrality. Aid groups had proposed alternative vetting systems, including third-party screening, but these were not accepted.

The legal challenge has intensified concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where widespread destruction and displacement have left most of the population dependent on external assistance. Relief workers warn that any disruption to aid delivery could worsen shortages of food, medical supplies and essential services.

Israel has said the organisations affected by the suspension account for a small share of the overall aid entering Gaza, and that other groups that complied with the requirements will continue their operations.

