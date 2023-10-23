Israel flag stickers pasted on Pune roads; police register 4 cases

An offence was also registered against four people for the alleged act with Lashkar police station, DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd October 2023 12:52 pm IST
Indian diaspora in US extends solidarity to Israel, terms Hamas' attack 'crime against humanity'
Israel flag

Pune: Stickers with pictures of Israel flag have been found pasted on roads in some parts of Maharashtra’s Pune city following which the police have registered four FIRs against a number of people, officials said on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the police, some people allegedly pasted stickers of the Israel flag on roads in Kondhwa, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth and Pune cantonment areas with the intention of disturbing social harmony and disrespect late Friday night, against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot if rioting be committed if not committed) with Samarth, Khadak, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations, the officials said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israel uses live fire, tear gas on Palestinians protesting ‘flag march’ in Gaza

“Some people pasted Israel flag stickers on roads in the jurisdiction of Samarth and Khadak police stations. We have registered two offences against five people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said.

An offence was also registered against four people for the alleged act with Lashkar police station, DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil said.

Besides, a case was registered against unidentified persons with Kondhwa police station, another official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd October 2023 12:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button