Israel-Hamas conflict: India withdraws from Chess Championship in Egypt

All India Chess Federation (AICF) announcing its decision to withdraw from the World Cadet Chess Championship to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from October 14 to 23.

Chennai: The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict had its impact on Indian chess with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) announcing its decision to withdraw from the World Cadet Chess Championship to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from October 14 to 23.

“Considering the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and the age of participants, after due deliberations it was decided our delegation will not participate in the World Cadet Chess Championship-2023,” AICF announced.

The Indian chess body said the decision was taken considering all the aspects of safety and security of our young players as the Gaza Strip is only 397 Km away from Sharm El Sheikh and the conflict can significantly impact commercial airlines in the Middle East on short notice.

“We took this decision based on Force Majeure & unforeseen scenario and all stakeholders are requested to note the same,” AICF said.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Chess Federation (ECF) President Dr. Hesham Elgendy in an assurance to all the participants said: “I’d like to assure you that the Egyptian Government ensures the security of all players & participants of WCCC 2023 at Sharm El Sheikh Egypt.”

“The World Cadets Chess Championships 2023 is organized under the patronage of Egyptian Minister of Youth & Sports at Sharm El Sheikh Egypt 14 – 27 October 2023,” Elgendy said.

