Israel-Hamas conflict: PM Modi holds ‘productive’ talks with Netanyahu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:42 pm IST
Israel-Hamas conflict: PM Modi holds 'productive' talks with Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a “productive” conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including “shared concerns” over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people.

“Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic,” Modi posted on ‘X’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Situation in southern Gaza hospitals catastrophic: Health Ministry

“Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” he said.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

A missile reportedly fired by Yemen’s Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button