During the protest, a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli military post near the fence, which set the military post alight.

Israel hits Gaza amid new border violence
Jerusalem: The Israeli military struck a Hamas post near the Gaza-Israel border, saying the airstrike was a response to an earlier petrol bomb thrown at an Israeli military post.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said on Tuesday in a statement that the strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle was launched “in response” to “a violent riot at the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip”. 

During the protest, a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli military post near the fence, which set the military post alight, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drone struck a military post belonging to Hamas in the Rafah area, near where the protest occurred, according to the spokesperson.

The strike is one of the series that Israel has launched amid the near-daily protests at the border by the Palestinians for nearly two weeks.

