Israel imposes curriculum on Palestinian students in Jerusalem

Ramallah: More than 45,000 Palestinian first- and seventh-grade students in occupied East Jerusalem began the new academic year on Tuesday, September 1, under the Israeli curriculum, the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said, according to Anadolu Agency.

The students attend schools run by the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem. The Palestinian Education and Higher Education Ministry described the curriculum move and restrictions on teachers as part of what it called a systematic campaign against Palestinian education in the city.

Several private schools, including Christian institutions, went on strike after teachers travelling from the occupied West Bank were unable to secure or renew permits to enter Jerusalem, disrupting the start of the academic year.

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The ministry said the measures had also affected schools following the Palestinian national curriculum, institutions run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and efforts to build new school facilities. It urged international action to protect Palestinian students’ access to education and their right to study the national curriculum.

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Separately, the Palestinian Cabinet called for international intervention over Israeli measures affecting Palestinian schools in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa News Agency reported.

At its weekly meeting in Ramallah, the Cabinet warned that restrictions on teachers and school staff could disrupt education for more than 50,000 students. It reaffirmed the State of Palestine’s commitment to the Palestinian curriculum and safeguarding education in Jerusalem and other targeted areas.

The Cabinet also warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza could collapse amid worsening conditions. It said restrictions continued to limit the entry of aid, medical supplies and fuel, while humanitarian organisations faced obstacles, including the revocation of registration for 37 international organisations.

It warned that limits on access to vital sites posed further risks to nearly two million Palestinians dependent on humanitarian assistance and urged sustained international pressure to open Gaza’s crossings, lift the restrictions, maintain aid deliveries and protect relief workers.